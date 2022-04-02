Kandu murder: Man arrested from Jharkhand

Kolkata: One person was arrested from Jharkhand in connection with the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in Purulia district, police said on Friday.

The accused, who is believed to be one of the main conspirators of the murder, was arrested on Thursday night from Bokaro by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Bokaro and picked up Kalebar Singh.

Police claimed he is the one of the three conspirators. He was produced at the Purulia court and was sent to police remand for 14 days.

Earlier, police had arrested Tapan's nephew Dipak Kandu. Tapan was shot dead on March 13 while he was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi Road near Gokulnagar. The miscreants shot Tapan thrice.

One bullet hit him in the head while two bullets pierced through his body.