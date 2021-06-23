Kamarhati: Three wards declared as containment zones

kolkata: Kamarhati Municipality has announced three wards as containment zones to check further spread of Covid infection.



The Municipality authorities have started a campaign in the area to make people aware.

Covid infection has however dropped significantly in the past few days but the local civic authorities are not showing any idleness.

The Municipal authorities have also taken up preparation ahead of the possible third wave. State health department had asked the municipality authorities to take some measures in ward number ~ 8, 34 and 35 as there have been reports of Covid patients.

As per the health department norms if more than 4 Covid patients are reported from any particular ward, it must be declared as a containment zone.

More than 4 patients have been reported from each ward. The civic authorities have started carrying out campaigns in those areas. The civic authorities have also been sanitizing all the wards on a regular basis. It may be mentioned here that the number of containment zones in the state has also dropped after the state government had taken all necessary. Strict restrictions imposed by the state government have brought down the infection by a huge margin.