Kalyan Banerjee lodges plaint after receiving threat calls

Kolkata,: MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday night lodged a complaint at the Kalighat police station after an unknown person called him on his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences.



According to Banerjee, on Monday night he received a call from an unknown number and as soon as he received it the caller started using abusive language. The accused person reportedly threatened the MP despite he tried to warn the caller to take legal action.

Banerjee on Tuesday said, "I received threat as I am fighting against BJP. I have lodged a complaint on Monday regarding the matter."

Sources informed that an FIR has been registered against the unknown caller and police have started tracking the mobile number using which the call was

made.