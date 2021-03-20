Kalimpong to get new nursing college

Darjeeling: The Director of Health Services, government of West Bengal, has issued an Essentiality Certificate permitting the Kalimpong Sub-Divisional Hospital to open a new nursing college for Post Basic BSc Nursing courses.

"This is a great achievement for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. This is a result of our work in close coordination with the state government. Nursing is one of the most sought after careers in the Hills. Now, students from the Hills will not have to go to other places for higher studies," stated Anit Thapa, GTA chairman.

As many as 25 seats have been sanctioned for Post Basic BSc Nursing course; MSc Nursing course with an intake of 10 students, including the speciality of Obstetrics and Gynaecological nursing (5 seats) and Community Health nursing (5 seats) from the academic year 2021-2022.

Bsc Nursing course has also been sanctioned with an intake of 60 students from the academic session of 2022-2023, subject to the condition of obtaining approval of WBNC, the West Bengal University of Health Sciences and INC.