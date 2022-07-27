Kalimpong: Taxi driver found dead in jungle

Darjeeling: Kalimpong woke up to the mysterious murder of a taxi driver on Tuesday. The Kalimpong Chalak Maha Sangh, a taxi drivers' association, has issued an ultimatum to the police demanding speedy arrest of those involved. Else they have threatened an agitation, hinting of a vehicular bandh also.



A hunt was on for 32-year-old Bibo Mizar, a taxi driver, since Monday night. A resident of Eastman Road, Kalimpong, Mizar's dead body was recovered from the jungle below the Lava Primary school on Tuesday morning. The body was sent to Kalimpong hospital for post mortem.

Incidentally on Monday morning, an unknown person had hired his taxi for Kuwapani below Lava. Not being able to establish contact with him since Monday evening, his wife had lodged a missing diary at the Kalimpong police station on Monday night. A hunt for the missing driver had then ensued.

"One-and-a-half years ago too, Buddha Tamang, driver of a pick-up was brutally murdered. If there is no action on the part of the police we will be compelled to take other steps for which we should not be held responsible," warned Mahendra Gurung of the Association

"Investigations are on. We are working on some specific leads," stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.