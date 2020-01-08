Kalimpong shivers at 3 degree C, more rain in store for most districts

Kolkata: Kalimpong was the coldest in Bengal on Wednesday with a temperature of 3 degree Celsius, while Darjeeling was a little less chilly compared to previous days, the MeT department said.



The weatherman predicted light to moderate rain in most districts of the state till Friday morning owing to a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh.

There is likely to be a rise in night temperature by 1 to 2 degree Celsius during the next two days and fall by 3 to 5 degree Celsius thereafter in West Bengal, the MeT said.

Kalimpong recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at 3 degree Celsius, even

as the mercury was two notches higher at 3.4 degrees in Darjeeling as against 1.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the weather office said.

Krishnanagar town in south Bengal was the coldest in the state's plains, recording a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius.

Siliguri and Cooch Behar in North Bengal followed at 7.7 and 7.9 degrees respectively, while Jalpaiguri was a little less cold at 9 degree Celsius, the MeT office said.

Kolkata was one degree warmer on Wednesday compared to the previous night, recording the lowest temperature at 13.3 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre also issued a thick fog alert particularly early in the morning hours in South Bengal in the next couple of days. Various North Bengal districts on Wednesday received light to moderate rainfall. It may rain in the city and other South Bengal districts on Thursday, as predicted.

"The mercury may go up by 2-3 degrees in South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours following which it may again slide down depending on the weather condition. A western disturbance that has been created in the western part of the country has been causing the untimely rainfall in the state. There may be considerable change in the weather system in the state due to impact of the western disturbance," a senior weather official said.

The city's sky partially remained cloudy on Wednesday. No rainfall was, however, registered in the city in the past 24 hours.