Kalimpong: Heavy rains trigger landslide on NH10

Darjeeling: Heavy rains resulted in a landslide on the National Highway 10 to Sikkim on Monday morning. Traffic resumed on the highway around noon with the debris partially cleared.



A landslide occurred at 29th Mile on the NH10 in the Kalimpong district.

Earthmovers were pressed into service. Around noon, a single lane was opened up for traffic. However, the day witnessed serpentine traffic jams.

Kalimpong has been witnessing landslides owing to heavy rainfall. On September 4, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Katarey-Golai in Pedong, Kalimpong around 3:30 am.

Out of three houses in that locality, a huge boulder crashed on the house of Bir Bahadur Mangar.

The house was completely destroyed. The 75-year-old man, Bir Bahadur, who was asleep, was killed on the spot. Later, police recovered his mutilated body. It was taken to Kalimpong district hospital for post mortem.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Tuesday stating that heavy rain (7 to 11cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri.