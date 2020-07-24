Kalimpong and Darjeeling Hill municipal areas to observe lockdown for a week

Darjeeling: All towns in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) along with containment zones in the Hills will undergo total lockdown for a week starting from July 26.



Though the plains of the district has been recording a very high number of Covid-19 positive cases, things were under control in the Hills. However since the past two days, positive cases are steadily on the rise in the Hills. In the past 48 hours, around 24 cases have been recorded from the GTA area.

"On Thursday we had a meeting with the Principal Secretary, GTA; District Magistrate, Darjeeling and also spoke to the District Magistrate, Kalimpong over the phone over the increase of positive cases in the GTA. We then decided that certain areas of the GTA will be locked down for a week from Sunday, July 26. Saturday July 25 will also witness a lockdown as notified by the Government of West Bengal" stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

The week long lockdown will be enforced in the four hill municipality areas including Darjeeling Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong along with the containment zones. "Other than this Sukna (which is already a containment zone,) bazaar areas of Tindharia, Sukhipokhari, Pokhriabong and Bijanbari will also be closed down. A notification will be issued on Friday. Essential commodities and services will be exempted from the lockdown" added Thapa.

The GTA Chairman appealed to all to cooperate with the GTA and the district administration. "We have been successfully combating Covid-19 in the GTA area together. We have to stand united in this hour of crisis. Let us take strict decisions now rather than repenting later," added

Thapa.

On Thursday a 60 year old from Chandmari area of Darjeeling town tested Covid-19 positive. He had a travel history to Bihar. 2 persons from Tindhria and a scavenging staff of the Kurseong hospital from

Barbung bustee; 3 persons from Sukna; 2 persons from Sukhia; 2 from Bijanbari and 13 from the Kalimpong district have tested Covid-19

positive.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium located at Desbandhupara has been earmarked for a 100 bedded safe house. Residents initially protested against this. Later Siliguri SDO Sumanta Sahay intervened and held a meeting with the agitated residents.

It has been decided to

go ahead with the conversion of the stadium into a Safe

House.