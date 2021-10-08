'Kalighat skywalk set to be commissioned in 18 months'

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) laid the foundation stone for construction of Kalighat skywalk.

"When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated Dakshineshwar skywalk in November 2018, she had expressed her desire to have a similar skywalk in Kalighat. There were issues like shifting and rehabilitation of the hawkers. But, now all decks have been cleared. The 407m-long skywalk will be commissioned in 18 months,"Hakim said.

Hawkers have been given Rs 10000 each for temporary relocation to Hazra Park. Designed on the lines of Dakshineswar skywalk, the project will cost Rs 80 crore. Debasish Kumar, a member of the KMC Board of Administrators and MLA from Rashbehari constituency have been given the responsibility of overseeing the project.

"The skywalk will allow more space for vehicles to move through Kali Temple Road and sort out the problem of traffic congestion," said a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation official .

KMC has made plans to develop Kalighat temple in a manner so that it can emerge

as an international cultural destination and a pilgrimage destination.