Kalighat reopens today

Kolkata: Kalighat temple will reopen on Wednesday for devotees after remaining closed for around 100 days in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.



Five IRS Officers of Kolkata took the initiative and installed two chemical less sanitisation tunnels at Kalighat temple for the devotees. It was a part of their public service activity under the banner 'Oikotan'.

Sanitisation of the temple premise with a nanoparticle chemical that is effective against the virus for three months on any surface, has also been carried out. Debasish Kumar, member, Board of Administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the facility.