Kali Puja organisers asked not to store more than 5 litres of sanitiser

Kolkata: The state Fire and Emergency Services department has asked the Kali Puja organisers not to keep more than 5 litres of sanitisers inside Puja pandals.



Alchohol based products like sanitisers are inflammable and may result in fire if it comes in contact with any fire source.

However, as per Covid guidelines Puja organisers have to keep the same in

pandals.

"Kali Puja is a festival of lights and the worship rituals also involve lighting up of oil lamps, candles etc. So chances of fire at Kali Puja pandals is higher in comparison to Durga Puja. We have asked the organisers to keep sanitisers sat a reasonable distance away from any source of fire. Temporary electrical installations that are put up in pandals should also be erected at a reasonable distance away from any fire source," said a senior official of the department.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Monday chaired a meeting regarding preparedness for Kali Puja.

"We are setting up 18 temporary fire stations depending upon the vulnerability to fire incidents so that any emergency

intervention can be made at an earliest. These fire stations are being set up in north, south and east Kolkata and also in the city suburbs located in South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas," said Bose.

All the Puja pandals have been instructed to keep sand and water inside the pandal for basic fire fighting .

The Fire department has not issued any license in connection with selling of fire crackers in strict adherence to the Calcutta High Court's order that no firecrackers should be burst during Kali Puja and Diwali.

The big ticket Kali Pujas in the city said that they are setting up pandals abiding by COVID -19 protocols. We will have 5,000 masks in stock to distribute among people if they come during the Kali Puja to catch a glimpse of our Kali idol," said Soumya

Bakshi, general secretary of Girish Park Five Star Sport Club.

"For people coming to have a glimpse of Maa Kali, sanitisers will be available at the entrance and wearing of masks will be mandatory," said Sonatan Ghosh, member of Park Circus Market Sarbojanin Shri Shri Kali

Puja.