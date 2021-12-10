Kaleej Valley tea estate to reopen today after state's intervention

Darjeeling: There is good tiding for 600 odd workers of the locked out Kalej Valley tea estate located in the Darjeeling Hills. Sincere endeavor by Bengal Labour minister Becharam Manna resulted in the impasse being resolved and the garden is all set to reopen on Friday, December 10.



The garden was abandoned by the owners on January 1, 2017 and had been closed since then. "Multiple rounds of talks have been held to resolve the issue. Finally, the talks held on Thursday at the Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri between representatives of four trade unions and Silicon Agro Tea Company, the new owners, managed to settle the issue and ink an agreement with the decision to reopen the garden from Friday," stated Mohammad Rizwan, additional Labour Commissioner (North Bengal)

The management of the new company has agreed to pay all due wages in three installments, 40 per cent of which will be disbursed on Friday. About 30 per cent will be paid in March 2022 and remaining 30 per cent by June 30. Gratuity arrears will be disbursed in 6 installments within May 2022. 2016-17 and 2017-18 LTA will be paid within February 2022. About 50 per cent of bonus arrear of 2016-17 will be paid within the Durga Puja of 2022.

The management has agreed to pay wages as per current rates prevalent in other gardens.

Once minimum wages is enacted, the management has agreed to upgrade to the minimum wage amount.

"We are happy with the outcome of today's meeting. The State government played an important role in resolving the crisis," added Suraj Subba, Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union.