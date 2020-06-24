Kakurgachi murder case: 67-page suicide note found from apartment

Kolkata: The resistance put up by Shilpi to cancel 42-year-old Amit Agarwal's foreign assignment might have forced him to take revenge against her, said the police after preliminary investigation.



It was found that Shilpi's extravagant habits had earned Amit's wrath and the latter was reluctant to clear her bills quite often.

It was reported that the Kolkata Police has recovered a 67-page suicide note from the posh Kankurgachi apartment where the Bengaluru-based private sector employee shot dead his mother-in-law and then killed himself.

On Monday evening the 42-year-old had shot his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania at her residence in Kankurgachi after killing his wife in Bengaluru. His father in law Subhas and the cook managed to flee. Later, Amit committed suicide by shooting himself.

While conducting a search at the flat in Kankurgachi police found a laptop and

a suicide note containing more than 50 pages. On going through the note, cops came to know that Amit had killed Shilpi on Sunday night. Later he along with his 10- year-old son came to Kolkata in a private airline's flight on Monday afternoon. From airport, Amit went to his brother Pradip Agarwal's flat in Belgharia and left his son there.

On Tuesday police questioned Amit's brother-in-law Vinit Dhandhania who had arrived in the city from Gujarat on Tuesday morning. He told the police that few days ago Amit had asked him to come over to Kankurgachi to discuss the divorce issue which was pending for the past two years. But Vinit refused to come. Police suspect that Amit might have killed Vinit if he was in the flat at the time of the murder. Police on Tuesday questioned the 10-year-old son of Amit and Shilpi as his statement migt throw light on the strained relationship.

Amit on Sunday night kept him in a room after removing Shilpi's body to another

room. The boy was handed handed over to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday. The ten-year-old was later taken to a home.

It is suspected that Amit might have procured the improvised 7mm pistol from a criminal somewhere in North 24-Parganas.

It was also stated that police on Monday night found two magazines of bullet out of which one was fitted with the pistol. Police also searched his laptop for clues and found that he had gone through the tutorial about how to fire from a pistol on Youtube.