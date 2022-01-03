Kaikhali fire: Kin of factory owner held

kolkata: The police arrested the son-in-law of the paint factory owner in connection with the fire incident in the Kaikhali area.



On Saturday, fire had broken out at a paint factory which later spread to a hosiery factory adjacent to it. About 17 fire tenders controlled the fire and recovered a charred body from the debris. The deceased person, identified as Kanai Chandra Santra (54), was a resident of Badartala in Nadial. Also another person identified as Ramcharan Mukherjee, the chemist of the paint factory suffered major burn injuries and had been admitted at a nursing home in Baguiati.Sources informed that after the fire was doused, fire fighters checked the paint factory and found no fire fighting management system was installed.

Later, police registered a suo motu case against the both the factory owners identified as Chittaranjan Bhattacharjee and his son in law Pawan Agarwal. On Sunday morning Agarwal was arrested. However, Bhattacharjee is still evading arrest. The duo has been booked for causing death due to negligence along with other allegations. Cops are searching for Bhattacharjee. State Fire minister Sujit Bose on Saturday visited the fire gutted factories and gave hints about taking stringent action if any norms of the Fire department were found violated. Local people had alleged that the factories were being run illegally.