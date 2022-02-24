'Kacha Badam' singer campaigns for TMC

BALURGHAT: Popular 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar on Monday afternoon campaigned for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mahesh Parekh, who is contesting from ward no 19 in the upcoming Balurghat civic body election, scheduled to be organised on February 27.



Badyakar took part in a roadshow covering the entire areas of ward no 19 to woo the voters to vote for TMC candidate Parekh. He was accompanied by Parekh, South Dinajpur Youth TMC president Ambarish Sarkar and Balurghat town TMC president Biman Das.

Badyakar's roadshow started from public bus stand covering the areas of Dunlopmore and Thanamore and ended at the starting point.

Notably Badyakar became an overnight sensation after his song 'Kacha Badam' went viral on the internet. A humble peanut seller, Badyakar who belongs to Birbhum district created the song 'Kacha Badam' to sell peanuts where he lives. On his bicycle, he used to move from one village to another to attract the buyers to sell peanuts singing 'Kacha Badam.' The song soon spread like wildfire on the internet. It attained over 50 million views on YouTube after it was remixed around a month back by the composer Badyakar himself.

Appealing to voters, the singer said: "I will be happy if Mahesh Parekh elects from ward no 19. He is a popular face of the party and a workaholic. He will work for the common people and it is your duty to cast your vote for him."