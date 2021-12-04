Jyotirmoy Roy is Dy Commissioner, Bidhannagar zone

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of 11 officers have been changed, including eight officers who were under training. The posting of one WBPS officer has also changed.



Commandant of State Armed Police (SAP), first battalion, Jyotirmoy Roy has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Bidhannagar zone in Bidhannagar City Police. Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat who was the DC of Bidhannagar zone has been made the AIG, Security.

Palash Chandra Dhali, Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP), Headquarters has been made the Addl. SP, Zonal in the Diamond Harbor Police District.

Sandip Sen, who is a WBPS officer and was holding the post of Addl. SP, Zonal in Diamond Harbour has been made the Addl. SP, Headquarters in Jalpaiguri.

This apart, six IPS officers from the 2018 batch and two from the 2019 batch were given posting after they completed their training as the Assistant SPs in different districts.