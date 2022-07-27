Jyotirlinga Spl Tourist Train introduced
kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited Kolkata has introduced a new tourist train Jyotirlinga Special Tourist Train, which will start running from November 6 to November 17.
This initiative has been taken under the concept of Swadesh Darshan train. It will begin from Kolkata and travel to Ujjain to Omkareshwar to Shirdi to Shanisignapur to Dwarka to Somnath and the Statue of Unity. Passengers can also board from Dumka Bhagalpur and Jamalpur. The 12-days package will cost Rs 22,010 for sleeper class and Rs 33,030 for AC3 Tier. The package will include hotels for night stays, sightseeing by non-AC buses, etc.
