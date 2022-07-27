Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Jyotirlinga Spl Tourist Train introduced
Kolkata

Jyotirlinga Spl Tourist Train introduced

BY MPost26 July 2022 6:43 PM GMT

kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited Kolkata has introduced a new tourist train Jyotirlinga Special Tourist Train, which will start running from November 6 to November 17.

This initiative has been taken under the concept of Swadesh Darshan train. It will begin from Kolkata and travel to Ujjain to Omkareshwar to Shirdi to Shanisignapur to Dwarka to Somnath and the Statue of Unity. Passengers can also board from Dumka Bhagalpur and Jamalpur. The 12-days package will cost Rs 22,010 for sleeper class and Rs 33,030 for AC3 Tier. The package will include hotels for night stays, sightseeing by non-AC buses, etc.

MPost

MPost


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
ED grills Partha; summons ex-chairman of WBBSE

ED grills Partha; summons ex-chairman of WBBSE

Vande Bharat: Latest version to leave factory by Aug 12; commercial run by Nov after trials

Vande Bharat: Latest version to leave factory by Aug 12; commercial run by Nov after trials

State records 1,232 new cases; positivity rate dips to about 9%

State records 1,232 new cases; positivity rate dips to about 9%

Free eye treatment: State to introduce

Free eye treatment: State to introduce 'Chokher Alo' project from Basirhat

'Trafficking survivors can drop message at helpline for urgent action'

Civic body initiates special anti-dengue drives in Kolkata

Civic body initiates special anti-dengue drives in Kolkata

State to launch drive on tiger conservation

State to launch drive on tiger conservation

Kalimpong: Taxi driver found dead in jungle

Kalimpong: Taxi driver found dead in jungle

Agriculture push: Training to be held to teach new way of making vermicompost

Agriculture push: Training to be held to teach new way of making vermicompost

Review: Marks of 19.85% change in HS; 18 more in top 10 in Madhyamik

Review: Marks of 19.85% change in HS; 18 more in top 10 in Madhyamik

State stipulates service charge levied on mutation

State stipulates service charge levied on mutation

Phase out all 15-yr-old vehicles in next 6 months: Green Tribunal

Phase out all 15-yr-old vehicles in next 6 months: Green Tribunal

Bolpur

Bolpur's 'one rupee doctor' dies at 84 in Kolkata; CM condoles

Share it
X
X