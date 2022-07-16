Jyotiraditya Scindia to take stock of BJP's position in Dum Dum

kolkata: With BJP gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Jyotiraditya Scindia, union minister for Civil Aviation, will come to Dum Dum to take a stock of the party's position in the area.



Scindia will visit Kolkata on July 21. He will hold meetings with state leaders and spend some days in the state.

Smriti Irani had held meetings with party leaders in Howrah early this week.

The BJP will work to increase its number of seats in Lok Sabha in 2024 election. In 2019, the saffron party got 18 out of 42 seats in Bengal.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), said it was BJP's internal matter, who would come to look after which areas, but TMC was not concerned at all as the people of Bengal had rejected the BJP. "BJP leaders came to the state like daily passengers during 2021 Assembly elections and the saffron party had predicted it would get more than 200 seats. However, it had faced landslide defeat," he added.

Dum Dum is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress. Saugata Roy, party's three-time MP, was elected in 2009 when he defeated Amitabha Nandy of CPI(M). Bratya Basu, state Education minister, was elected from Dum Dum Assembly seat in 2011.

Meanwhile, 13 leaders of South 24-Parganas had written a letter to state BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar and demanded replacement of the president of Mathurapur organisational district.

They alleged that various office bearers had been given post against payment of money.