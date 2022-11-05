Juvenile home for girls to come up in city soon

Kolkata: A juvenile home for girls will come up in South Kolkata on a plot of land recovered by the office of Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal.



The office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal has sought permission of Calcutta High Court to hand over the land to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department to set up the home.

Biplab Roy, Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal found that 55 cottah of land on a prime location at Prince Anwar Shah Road was lying unutilised for decades.

He visited the spot and found that 90 hawkers have set up stalls illegally on the plot. They do not have any trade license and electricity connection has been taken from a common connection. The remaining 35 cottah of plot has been converted into a garbage vat. Biplab Roy said the land belonged to PN Roy Chowdhury state. He died without any legal heir and the property came to the office of the Administrator General and Official trustee of West Bengal, under Section X of the Administrator General Act.

The dumping vat was cleaned and the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal took possession of the

land in August 2022.

Roy along with senior officials of his office and director of Child Rights and Trafficking Nilanjana Dasgupta visited the spot and Dasgupta expressed satisfaction with the location. It may be mentioned that there is no juvenile home for girls in Kolkata and South 24-Parganas.

Once the High Court gives its clearance the plot will be handed over to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, Roy said.