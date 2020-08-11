Jute sector: MoU for production of better quality seeds on cards

Kolkata: Jute Corporation of India will soon sign an MoU with National Seeds Corporation for production of high quality seeds to be distributed among jute farmers.



The Textile ministry has set a target of distributing 1,000 tonnes of such seeds this year, said Ravi Capoor, Secretary Textiles on Monday.

"The MoU will be signed on August 13 or 14 with the government focussing on diversification of jute products," said Capoor, speaking at an e- conference on "Jute: Towards Building A Self Reliant India", organised by ICC.

According to Capoor, 90 per cent of jute is utilised for sacking or packaging and only 10 per cent for diversified products. "The government has mandated the use of jute as geo textile in road construction. It is high time for the jute sector to chip in with the rising demand of geo textile not only in the country but also in the world at large," he added.

He pointed out that only a handful of jute mills in the country have modernised and made it clear that the mills have to take up modernisation on their own and do not expect funds from the government in this matter.

He urged the chamber to form a core team with young people who are interested in the jute sector and take up awareness about the importance of

going in for jute products' diversification.