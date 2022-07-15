Jute products crafted by 3 life convicts attract export orders

KOLKATA: A plethora of jute products crafted by three life convicts of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home (DDCCH) are attracting export orders after being showcased at countries like Dubai, Kazakhstan.



The Supreme Court had granted parole to many convicts across the country during the unprecedented pandemic situation for decongesting the correctional homes to prevent the spread of the disease and Bengal was no exception.

Ratan Pal, Monirul Mollah, Masidur Rahman (all names changed) who were serving life imprisonment in murder or sexual abuse cases were among the many convicts who were out on parole.

"I was associated with the manufacture of jute products as part of 'Jute Story Beyond Bars' that was initiated in 2016 in DDCCH, jointly by the state Correctional Administration department and Rakshak Foundation. When I came out of the correctional home on parole, during lockdown, I was gripped by a sense of uncertainty of how to support my poor family. I was imparted specialised training by the Foundation that enhanced my skills furthe," Rahman said.

Pal, another life convict who has been lodged in DDCCH since May 2011 said he wants the judiciary to consider his transformation and curtail his life term.