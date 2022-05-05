Jute price cap: TMC trade union activists burn effigies of PM, min

KOLKATA: The Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) Wednesday burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal at a rally against Centre's policies on jute here.



The agitators submitted a memorandum to the Jute Commissioner Moloy Chandan Chakraborty alleging that the Centre's policies were crippling the industry, which provides employment to thousands of people.

The memorandum also demanded removal of the ceiling on the procurement price of jute fixed by the Centre.

Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak and Becharam Manna were present at the rally.

A rally led by INTTUC leader Ritabrata Banerjee started from City Centre which concluded at the in front of Indira Bhavan near CGO Complex in Salt Lake. From the rally Trinamool Congress leaders demanded that the Centre must withdraw the limit of jute price which is Rs 6500 per quintal.

It was also alleged that Centre is trying to uplift the plastic lobby by imposing limit on the jute price.

As a result the jute farmers are being deprived despite production of jute is quite well this year. After the rally, Trinamool Congress leaders met the Jute Commissioner and submitted the demands.