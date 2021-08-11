Jute mill in Howrah reopens after 90 days

kolkata: Hanuman Jute mill, which is situated in north Howrah, reopened on Tuesday after a gap of three months.

The owners had issued a suspension of work notice citing poor production before the Assembly election. There are about 3000 workers in the mill. The work resumed on Tuesday with one shift.

The shifts will be increased gradually.

The initiative to reopen the mill was taken up by local Trinamool Congress MLA, Gautam Chowdhury.

There was jubilation among the employees who had earlier lost all hope. They thanked Chowdhury for his initiative, which finally resulted in reopening of the jute mill. After the election results were announced, Chowdhury became the MLA and held several rounds of talks with the owners. Initially, the owners were reluctant to reopen the mill as they said it would further increase the loss.Chowdhury said the faulty jute policy of the Centre was responsible for the shutdown.