JUTA urges state to allow it to frame its own exam schedule

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to allow the university to hold terminal semester examinations according to their own schedule and publish results accordingly.



JUTA feels that the state-stipulated date of publication of results by October 31 is not feasible shortly after the five-day Durga Puja

festival.

"While the UGC advisory on July 6 put students under severe stress, if universities - as advised by the state government - fix the assessment in October, they will have to take the permission of the UGC, as per the Supreme Court order on August 28," read

the letter by JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy

"Given the present scenario, where the UGC seems to be taking decisions in an arbitrary and unscientific manner,

this may give rise to another set of uncertainties regarding the granting of permission

to hold examinations in October which will increase the pressure on students," the letter further stated. The state Higher Education department has advised holding final semester examinations from October 1 to 18 and publish results preferably by October 31.