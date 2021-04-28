Justice Rajesh Bindal is acting Cal HC CJ

Kolkata: Justice Rajesh Bindal, the senior-most Judge of the Calcutta High Court, was on Tuesday named to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from April 29, when incumbent, Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan retires.

The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution, as per a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice. He enrolled as an advocate on September 14, 1985, and practised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal, in taxation, constitutional, civil and service cases. His field of specialisation was taxation matters and he worked as Standing Counsel for IT Department, various Central and state government organisations. Appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006, he was transferred to the common High Court for UTs of J&K and Ladakh on November 19, 2018 and became its Acting Chief Justice on December 9, 2020. He was transferred to Calcutta HC on January 5, 2021.