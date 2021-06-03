'Just a hoax' Mamata on Centre's 'vaccines for all by Dec 2021' assurance

Kolkata: Echoing the demands of her Odisha and Kerala counterparts for a proper vaccination policy by the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Modi government for not supplying the adequate number of Covid doses to the states despite its tall claim of providing the same to all by December.



Banerjee was the first in the country to raise demand for a "proper vaccination policy" in which the Centre would make the procurement to distribute vaccines to the state. She had also made a demand that the Centre should ensure free-of-cost vaccines to everyone in the country by using its PM-Cares fund.

In reply to a question regarding letters from her counterparts Naveen Patnaik and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Banerjee said: "They (the Centre) have claimed of giving vaccines to all by the end of December. But in reality, the states are not getting vaccines. Then how do the process of giving vaccines to all get completed by the end of December?"

"Their claim is nothing but a hoax. Before the Bihar elections also they had claimed of giving free-of-cost vaccines to all. They only befool people by giving assurances. They do not have any credibility as they keep on giving false assurances," she said, adding that she is still demanding free-of-cost vaccine for everyone in the country.

Stating that her government had already spent Rs 150 crore for direct procurement of vaccines, she added: "There are 10 crore people in Bengal and so far 1.44 crore people have received vaccines. Whatever number of doses we are receiving; it is getting exhausted within a day. Delhi basically gives assurances but never fulfils it."

While holding the Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said she had telephonic discussions with both Patnaik and Vijayan. All the Chief Ministers are worried over the current situation.

Patnaik's letter that comes days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 of his non-BJP counterparts reads: "...it is quite clear that the global vaccine manufacturers are looking forward to the Union government for the clearances and assurances. They are unwilling to get into supply contract with the state governments. While the domestic vaccine manufacturers are having supply constraints and are not able to commit required supplies. Under the circumstances, the best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines and distribute them among the States. At the same time, the execution of the vaccination programme has to be decentralised and states allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms."

The remarks came after Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy earlier in the day reiterated that the entire eligible population will receive COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

"The government has made action plans to vaccinate all by the end of December (2021) and for production of 250 crore vaccine doses after speaking to several pharma companies. Sputnik arrived in Hyderabad yesterday; discussions are on to get Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson too.

"India stands third compared to other countries, in terms of vaccinating its citizens. We have simplified import rules so private hospitals can import vaccines. The vaccination drive will run for the next seven-eight months. Be assured that everyone will get the vaccine," Reddy told reporters on Wednesday.