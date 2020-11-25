JU's acting Dean of Science resigns

Kolkata: Jadavpur University acting Dean of Science Subir Mukhopadhyay has sent his resignation to the varsity Vice-Chancellor alleging misbehaviour on part of some students affiliated to Science Faculty Students' Union (SFSU). Mukhopadhyay has mentioned in detail the sequence of events that made him tender his resignation. He has said that he felt humiliated because of the students' behaviour. He had joined as the acting Dean of Science only on October 7.



"I am stunned at the way some students have behaved with me. I hope that their good sense will prevail and they will give due respect to their teachers," said Mukhopadhay.

A senior official of Jadavpur University termed the entire episode as unfortunate and claimed that Mukhopadhyay has been asked to reconsider his decision. "Such incident happened for the second time in Science faculty within a short span of time. We hope to sort out matters through talks between students and teachers," said the senior official.

Before Mukhopadhyay , the previous acting Dean Kalyan Kumar Das had also resigned citing similar reasons. The university authorities had urged Das to reconsider his resignation but the latter refused to do so.

Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) has condemned the misbehaviour of the section of students.