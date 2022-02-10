Junk 573 fake Group D staff hirings, don't pay further: HC

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of about 573 fake recruitments of SSC Group D staff. The next hearing is on February 14.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed District Inspectors of Schools to not pay further salary to those candidates, who had been appointed for the post of Group-D in sponsored Secondary and Higher Secondary schools under the Board of Secondary Education despite no such recommendation by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission. The court ordered that the salary already paid to the 573 candidates must be recovered from them by using the relevant laws, both civil and criminal. Earlier, a division bench had quashed Justice Gangopadhyay's order of CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.