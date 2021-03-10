June files nomination papers, Sayantika starts campaign

Kolkata: June Malliah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee from Midnapore submitted her nomination in the office of the SDO, Midnapore on Tuesday.



Earlier, she went to some local temples and offered puja.

She was accompanied by the Trinamool MLA from Narayangarh Pradyut Ghosh. He is also the election agent of Malliah.

Replying to the allegation made by BJP and other Opposition parties that Malliah was an outsider, she said: "My ancestry is connected with Mahishadal Rajbari and it is meaningless to call me an outsider."

She took part in a rally and said Trinamool would win in the seat. "I have just started campaign and have spoken to the local people. I am confident of a victory," she said.

She also took part in the writing the wall graffiti in her favour.

Meanwhile, Sayantika Banerjee took part in rallies in Bankura.

She was accompanied by Kalyan Banerjee, party's MP.

Sayantika said she would camp in the area and take part in door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, Aditi Munshi, Trinamool nominee from Rajarhat Gopalpur took part in a rally.

Munshi who is an established Kirtan singer has a big fan following particularly among women across the state. She expressed her gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for making her a candidate and said she would work for the people.