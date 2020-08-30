Jumbo gives birth to male elephant

Kolkata: An elephant belonging to the state Forest department has given birth to a male elephant calf at Gorumara National Park in Doars at 4.30 am on Saturday. State Forest minister Rajib Banerjee who is presently in North Bengal paid a visit at Gorumara and named the calf as Yuvraj. The calf's father is named Kiranraj, and his mother is known as Motirani. With the birth of Yuvraj, the present count of pachyderms under the Forest department has gone up to 111. The jumbos under the department are trained and are used for reining in rogue wild elephants, patrolling in the forest and also in tourism, Elephant ride at Jaldapara National Park is very popular.