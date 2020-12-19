Jumbo electrocuted: Tea garden staff held for laying illegal wires

Kolkata: An Assistant Manager of a tea garden at Banarhat in Jalpaiguri was arrested for illegal laying of electric wires that led to the death of an elephant whose carcass was recovered from the premises of Huldibari Tea Garden on December 4. The accused was remanded in police custody after Jalpaiguri court rejected his bail plea on Friday.



"The raid was conducted on Thursday night by the Gorumara Wildlife Division personnel along with police. Assistant Manager of Huldibari Tea Garden, Uday Newar, under Banarhat police limits was arrested. The manager of the tea garden is absconding," state Chief Wildlife Warden Vinod Kumar Yadav said. Meanwhile, a section of tea garden workers blocked the National Highway at Banarhat demanding his immediate release. Sources in the Forest department said the tea garden officials were not responding to the notices issued to them regarding investigation of the case. The electric line was found

to be illegal during joint inspection with Power Department officials.

A complaint was lodged by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) with Banarhat police against the manager of the tea garden.

The tea garden authorities had set up an 11 KV line beyond the point of WBSEDCL's installation in an unauthorised manner.

According to sources, around 20 jumbo deaths had been recorded since January. Out of this, at least 8 deaths have been caused due to electrocution.