July 21 Martyrs' Day rally: Preparations underway in full throttle across state

Kolkata: The countdown for Martyrs' Day rally of Trinamool Congress has begun with the party workers across the state started making necessary arrangements for the virtual rally to watch the party supremo Mamata Banerjee giving them instruction for their future course of action.



This time in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Banerjee will address the virtual Martyrs' Day meeting on July 21. This year it is going to be the 27th year of Martyrs' Day that Trinamool Congress organises every year to pay respect to the 13 people who were killed in police firing during a procession on July 21 in 1993. They agitated demanding mandatory production voters' identity cards to cast votes. Every year on this day, the party holds a meeting at Esplanade where Banerjee and other party leaders pay respect to the martyrs.

Though this time it will not be organised in its usual form in front of Victoria House at Esplanade, senior leaders will be visiting the place at noon on July 21 to pay floral tribute at the martyr's day column and it will be done following the norms of physical distancing. After paying tribute to the martyrs, Banerjee will be addressing the virtual rally at around 2 pm.

Party leaders and workers are anxiously waiting for Banerjee's instructions on July 21 as according to political experts the significance of this year's Martyrs' Day rally has doubled with the Assembly elections areexpected to be held in 2021.