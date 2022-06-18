July 21 Martyrs' Day mega rally to be held in Dharmatala

Kolkata: Any Trinamool Congress leader or worker found to collect subscriptions for the Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 will be expelled from the party within 24 hours, Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party said on Friday.



He was addressing the party's state committee members and presidents of different frontal organisations at the Trinamool Bhavan on Friday afternoon. The meeting was held to prepare a road map for the Martyrs' Day event.

The mega rally will be held at Dharmatala after a gap of two years when it was held virtually. The party has unanimously decided to make the rally a grand success.

Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray were present at the meeting among others.

Trinamool will give thrust to the eight north Bengal districts, namely Malda, South and North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong to bring more supporters to make the rally a grand success.

"In the past years, we had seen that more party supporters from the South Bengal districts came to attend the meeting. Also, we have seen that Trinamool Congress has a greater support base in the south than in North Bengal. The party's support base in North Bengal is fast growing and hence we will give thrust to bring in more people from that region," Chatterjee said.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the state committee leaders would visit the districts to address rallies to mobilise party workers. Placards, festoons, banners will be put up across the state soon.

Mamata Banerjee who was the Youth Congress president had organised a rally on July 21, 1993 demanding the introduction of EPIC cards to conduct elections. The police had opened fire killing 13 Youth Congress supporters.

After the Trinamool Congress was set up in 1998, July 21 has been observed as Martyrs' Day. The programme will be held by the Trinamool Youth Congress.