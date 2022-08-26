Judiciary is the last frontier for getting justice, let it remain sanctified: Mamata

Kolkata: Reiterating that the Judiciary is the "last frontier for getting justice and upholding constitutional rights" and urging to let it "remain sanctified", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasised the impartiality of the institution and also appealed for denouncing media trials.



"Such trials are misleading and misguiding and sometimes it gives a bad name though the incidents are not true. The Judiciary first goes through the details of the evidence, the witnesses and everything else. Similarly, I would also request my media friends against conducting media trials. Don't defame through the trials. Let's rely on the truth and hard facts and evidence, and not only on hearsay reports. Let us project the real news," Banerjee said while addressing the programme of handing over a portion of Block B of the New Secretariat Building to the judicial department for an extension of the office wing of the Calcutta High Court.

She further stated that "people have faith in our judiciary". The Press and the Judiciary are both vital for a healthy democracy. If one loses its credibility, the other will lose its credibility too.

"It is the pillar of democracy; it is the pillar of commoners, who eagerly hope for justice from courts. Please let the Judiciary remain sanctified," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had on more than one occasion lashed out at a section of media for playing the role of "kangaroo (court)" and reportedly launching a "malicious campaign" against her party.

Banerjee also requested for inclusion of more women judges in the state courts and said that the number is too few at the moment. "I appeal to judges to clear all backlog and not prolong people's search for justice," she added.

Banerjee asserted that the Centre had closed down 88 fast track courts but after coming to power, her government had set up 88 fast track courts with its own funds. There are 55 women's courts and 19 human rights courts.

"Our government helped in the establishment of 7 POCSO Courts and 19 Human Rights Courts. We have also started the Siliguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court," Banerjee said, adding that HIDCO has also given 10 acres of land to the Judicial department where an annexe building will come up very soon.

Thanking the lawyers, Banerjee said: "I thank my lawyer friends. I wish to tell them that I, too, have passed the law and am a Bar Association member. I even have an ID Card. I have also appeared in human rights cases. You never know, I might show up in court someday too."

With an increasing number of cases, there was a paucity of space at the current premises of the Calcutta High Court. So the Chief Justice of Calcutta HC had requested Banerjee for additional space. The new building needed to be located somewhere near the current premises to facilitate the movement of lawyers.

So, the state government handed over the first to the ninth floor of Block B of the New Secretariat Building to the court.

Thanking the state government for arranging the additional space, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava said that Calcutta High Court is the oldest court in the country and has a glorious past.

"With the increase in caseload and number of judges, we were facing a paucity of space. We brought this to the Chief Minister's notice, and she implemented it immediately," he said.