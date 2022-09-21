Judges not above law: TMC MP

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday raised questions on the interview given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to a private television channel on Monday.



Referring to the interview, he reportedly said: "Judges are not above justice. Judges have also been impeached in our country before."

When asked about whether the decision of the judge to give out the interview was right, he said that the people of the country will decide whether it is right or not.

After the interview with Justice Gangopadhyay was aired, reportedly several debates have risen on

whether a judge can make comments on a pending case in his court publicly.