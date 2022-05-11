JU tops among all univs in country in physical science

kolkata: The Jadavpur University (JU) is positioned 1st among all the universities in India in the area of Physical Science, based on the share value of research publications. The university is ranked 19th in this category among all Indian higher educational and research institutions which includes all universities, IIMs, IITs, all other research institutions.



The ranking is based on the Nature Index ranking of institutions, conceived by Nature Research that has been announced for the year 2022 based on publications of primary research articles within 82 top science journals within the period December 1 ,2020 to November 30, 2021.

The journals are selected based on reputation by two panels made up of almost 60 actively publishing scientists from across the natural science disciplinary spectrum. The institutions are listed based on Count (no. of research articles in which authors exist from the institutions) and Share (the percentage of authors from the institution per article). A high share value indicates more fractional contribution of an institution in the research publications. In the area of Chemistry, Jadavpur University is ranked 23rd among all the Indian higher educational and research institutions. It is positioned 4th among all the Universities in India and 1st among the State Universities. University of Hyderabad, University of Delhi and Banaras Hindu University are above JU in this category among the Indian Universities.

The varsity is ranked 11th among all the Indian higher educational and research institutions in the area of Earth and Environmental Sciences. . It is positioned 4th among all the universities in India with only Banaras Hindu University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Cotton University above JU among the Indian Universities.

Overall, considering publications in all fields, Jadavpur University is ranked 24th among all the Indian higher educational and research institutions based on

publication share.