JU to waive off fees of scholars who suffered Covid related delays

Kolkata: Jadavpur University will waive all fees for existing scholarship and fellowship holders if they have suffered due to delay in publication of semester results or completion of the admission process amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The fees will be waived off after due verification of the terms and conditions.

"The university will seek financial support from members of the extended JU community, alumni and other individuals or organisations to meet the expenses for providing support to compensate for the loss of such scholarships or fellowships," said a senior official of the varsity after a marathon meeting among senior university officials, faculty members and students representatives that continued from Saturday afternoon till wee hours on Sunday.

Students, who have been affected by loss, will have to apply with relevant documents to Pro Vice-Chancellor Pradip Kumar Ghosh.

The university has formed a committee that will examine the terms and conditions for scholarship or fellowship and accordingly allow

waiver.

The Executive Council (EC) meeting held in virtual mode on Sunday has

agreed to reduce the fees for post graduate 2 year courses in Journalism and Mass Communication from Rs 40,000 to Rs 26,200.

The Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) has been urging for reduction of the fees and making it at par with the other Arts subjects taught in the PG level. "We have asked the authorities to come out with a notification by December 30," said an AFSU member.