JU to remain shut from April 26 to May 3

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) authorities on Saturday announced that the varsity's campus would remain closed from April 26 to May 3 in the wake of a surge in Covid cases across the state. The decision was taken after a number of researchers and non-teaching staff members in the varsity tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.



"Only the emergency office of the varsity will remain open. However, the examinations will be held in online mode as per schedule," a senior university official said. Some days back, JU had decided to keep its campus open for two to three days a week. The entry of researchers and outsiders on the campus was also restricted. However, recently senior administrative officials in the university, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee and Deputy Registrar tested positive.

Meanwhile, Calcutta University (CU) has made arrangements for the vaccination of its officials above the age of 45 years on its own campuses. Arrangements for vaccination have been put in place at Rajabazar Science College and Ballygunge Science College campus. At Rajabazar campus, vaccination will be held from April 27 to 30 while on the Ballygunge campus the same will be held on April 28 and 29.