JU to hold meeting to address ragging plaint

KOLKATA: The professors of Jadavpur University will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss ways in which like ragging can be eradicated from the campus.



The move comes after a visually-challenged student of the International Relations department of Jadavpur University had complained of ragging against two students.

According to the complaint made by the victim, one of the offenders is a former boarder of New Block hostel and the other is an ex-student of the Chemical Engineering department. The victim alleged that the duo, in an inebriated state, hurled abuses at him and attempted to assault him. He was allegedly pushed out of the hostel where he had gone to meet one boarder for some emergency work.

The incident happened on Monday and the victim lodged a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

"We have zero tolerance policy when it comes to ragging inside the campus. A meeting will be held on Wednesday on the issue for addressing the complaint," Pro-Vice-Chancellor of JU, Chiranjeeb Bhattacharjee had said.

After the completion of an internal investigation by the anti-ragging cell of the university, an FIR was allegedly lodged by the university at the Jadavpur Police Station against the accused persons.