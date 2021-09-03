JU to form advisory panel on Covid safety measures

kolkata: The Authorities of Jadavpur University decided to form a committee to suggest Covid safety measures on the campus as the Bengal government was mulling to reopen educational institutes after the Durga Puja vacation later this year, a varsity official said.



A panel comprising representatives of faculties, non-teaching staff and students is being set up to deliberate on the issue and recommend possible steps so that physical classes can be held adhering to COVID guidelines when the state government will give its nod to resume on-campus activities, he said.

"The decision to form a committee was taken at an executive council meeting of the university. We are now discussing the nitty-gritty and will take a call (on reopening) only when the state higher education department will issue necessary instructions. No one knows what will be the COVID situation in October," the senior varsity official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said her government was weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation.