JU to conduct final exams of Arts & Science online

Kolkata: Jadavpur University will conduct its final semester assessment for Arts and Science in digital mode and students will appear for their examination from their respective residences. The decision has been ratified in separate meetings of Arts and Science and Faculty council of the varsity held in virtual mode on Sunday.



"We will be sending the question paper through whatsapp or email to the students who will have to revert back within two hours time. Arrangements will be made to physically send hard copy of question papers to those students who do not have internet connection or smartphone and the answer scripts will be collected after the end of the examination.

The help of the local administration will be sought in this regard," said a member of the Faculty council.

The university has decided to announce dates of examination only after the state government gets the nod of University Grants Commission in conducting the final semester examinations in October. The apex court while upholding the UGC guidelines about conducting final semester examinations in September had said that the states which will not be able to hold examinations in September will have to seek nod from UGC in this regard of holding examinations at some later date.

The state Higher Education department has asked the vice chancellors of state universities to conduct terminal semester assessment from October 1 to 18 and try to publish results by October 31. Backlogs like supplementary examinations for students who have not cleared any previous semester will be held in September.

Lab assessments for Science will also be conducted in this month. This will ensure fast tracking of publication of

results.

Sources in the university said that all the faculty council members have reiterated that the entire process of the final semester assessment will be carried out in strict adherence to the guidelines of Supreme Court.