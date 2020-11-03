JU ties up with foreign varsities to study SEZ impact

Kolkata: Researchers from Jadavpur University's Economics Department will collaborate with four leading global institutions to study the impact of SEZs (Special Economic Zone) amid prevailing economic inequality in the country—increased reasonably due to globalization.



The HU researchers will be working with counterparts from Kiel Institute of World Economy Germany, Copenhagen Business School , Denmark , University of Ghana and National Institute of Socio Economic Information and Broadcast , Vietnam. The research is being funded by Sweden's Bank Riksbankens Jubileumsfond .

The main thrust of the research titled "Do SEZs ( Special Economic Zones ) really reduce economic inequality ?" is aimed at finding out the impact of SEZ in the areas it is built and whether it has been instrumental in reducing social and economic inequality in the country.

There are seven operational SEZs in the state at Falta, Manikanchan, Wipro among others. While five of these SEZs are for the IT, the other two belong to the manufacturing sector. The total area under SEZ is 500 acres.

The proposed research will cover three countries—Vietnam, India and Ghana.

These countries are at different stages of globalization. While SEZ in Vietnam fetched success, it has brought moderate results to India. It has also failed at a few places in our country. In Ghana, it has not been successful at all. The research is expected to conclude in 2023.