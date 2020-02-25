JU students' union poll can become model for civic polls in state: Guv

Kolkata: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday heaped praises on the way the recently concluded students' union election was conducted at Jadavpur University (JU) saying that this can become the model for the forthcoming civic polls in the state.



While speaking to the media at the sidelines of the 4th edition of convocation at West Bengal State University (WBSU) in Barasat, Dhankhar said that the JU election was conducted in a peaceful manner and it has set an example for the country.

"You have recently seen that the JU election had been carried out in a very peaceful way and it can serve as a model for the elections of the municipalities and Panchayats in the state. It has set an example in the entire country. As the chancellor of the university, I am proud of them. I will be connected with the people who have been elected and try to get their point of view so that we can move forward in the right direction. I will act within the limits of the Constitution and work for the welfare of the people in Bengal," Dhankhar said.

The Governor had also lauded the WBSU authorities for publishing the results on time which used to suffer an inadvertent delay earlier.

"I noticed that Vice-Chancellor in the last few years acted diligently. It can now be rated as one of the universities that has successfully been publishing results very fast. The university has been working in the right direction. The decorum and discipline the university has been maintaining is remarkable," the Governor added.

"I have indicated that I would act for the students. I will reach out to them and engage with them. Raj Bhavan is open 24 hrs for the students. They are the future of the nation. We have to understand their issues and the universities should be innovative in finding a solution. I do not want our education institutions, colleges and universities to suffer any kind of stress situation because of the bad relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the government," Dhankhar said, adding: "I urge everyone in Bengal to keep educational institution a sacred place. There should not be any intolerance. You can disagree but it should be done with grace."

In his apparent message to the state government, the Governor said: "I will continue to work till we have a real optimum situation where the government and the Governor will work together for the welfare of the universities. Youth and students are the most important segment of our society and they are the future."

He added: "A conflict between the Governor and the government is distressful and I wish to neutralize it and pursue all my efforts to ensure that full autonomy is there in the universities."