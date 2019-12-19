JU student jumps from building, informs dad before committing suicide

Kolkata: A student of Jadavpur University committed suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of Subarna Jayanti building on Thursday evening. Before taking the extreme step he inform his father through a video call.



Sujan Samanta (18) of Rajdanga in Asansol was a first-year student of Computer Science Engineering. He was staying at a house in Garfa on rent. According to police, on Thursday, around 7:10 pm, Sujan made a video call to his father Sujay Samanta and told him that he is under depression and is about to commit suicide.

Before his father could react, Sujan disconnected the call. Sujay tried to call his son back but the phone kept ringing. Almost at the same time some students of the university heard something heavy falling on the ground. When they went to check, they saw Sujan was lying in a pool of blood. Immediately they rushed him to M R Bangur Hospital where doctor declared Sujan brought dead. Later Jadavpur police station was informed.

After sending the body for autopsy examination, police got in touch with Sujay and informed him about the incident. Later, the police came to know that Sujan had made two suicide attempts in the past.

His family members said they did not know why Sujan was frustrated and depressed.