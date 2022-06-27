JU student gets Rs 1.8 cr job in Facebook

kolkata: Bisakh Mondal, a fourth-year computer science and engineering student at Jadavpur University, bagged a Rs 1.8 crore job, the highest pay package this year. Mondal, who secured the job with Facebook-London, will fly to his workplace in September.

This is the highest pay package by any student from JU received this year, sources said. Previously, nine JU students from various engineering departments secured overseas jobs with pay packages exceeding Rs 1 crore. "In the past two years during the Covid pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and this has helped me crack the interviews. I got the offer last Tuesday," he said.

Bisakh also got job offers from Google and Amazon but he chose Facebook over the others because of the higher pay package. Mondal did his schooling from Rampurhat in Birbhum.