JU student gets Rs 1.8 cr job in Facebook
kolkata: Bisakh Mondal, a fourth-year computer science and engineering student at Jadavpur University, bagged a Rs 1.8 crore job, the highest pay package this year. Mondal, who secured the job with Facebook-London, will fly to his workplace in September.
This is the highest pay package by any student from JU received this year, sources said. Previously, nine JU students from various engineering departments secured overseas jobs with pay packages exceeding Rs 1 crore. "In the past two years during the Covid pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and this has helped me crack the interviews. I got the offer last Tuesday," he said.
Bisakh also got job offers from Google and Amazon but he chose Facebook over the others because of the higher pay package. Mondal did his schooling from Rampurhat in Birbhum.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Emergency in 1975 a black spot on vibrant history of India's...26 Jun 2022 8:20 PM GMT
Centre committed to achieve 90% conviction rate in crime cases: Shah26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
BJP breaches SP bastions in UP, wins both LS seats; AAP loses Sangrur...26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sinha to file nomination for Prez poll today26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Eknath Shinde moves SC seeking stay on disqualification notice26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT