JU rejects UGC's proposal to hold 'Cow Science' exam

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has rejected the proposal of conducting a "Cow Science" examination as recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently.



The UGC had written to the authorities of 900 institutions across the country to encourage students to enroll for "Cow Science examination."

A post on the official social media page of Jadavpur University read: " The university authority and teachers are of the view that the university has always upheld a scientific and secular form of education since its inception. Holding this examination will be a compromise with its eternal philosophy. At a time when COVID-19 has gripped the nation and most universities are suffering from lack of funds, teachers feel that research should have been conducted in scientific disciplines well-funded by the government, instead the current exam tries to push a particular unscientific philosophy on the current generation of students."

The post also highlights the unscientific data cited in the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (the organising body) study material for the exam that mentions that a particular place where cows have been killed continuously for some years are more prone to earthquakes.

It also states people who had cow-dung put on their walls remained unaffected in the Bhopal Gas tragedy. Meanwhile, UGC has postponed its examination scheduled on February 25

amid protests.