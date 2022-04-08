JU ranks 5th in QS World Univ Rankings by Subject 2022

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is the only state university in India to find a place in The QS World University Rankings 2022 by Subjects — Arts and Humanities. The university has ranked fifth in this category among the best Indian institutions.



Only four institutions in the country — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are ahead of JU.

Both IIT Delhi and JU are ranked within the range of 401-450 worldwide.

"It is a pride for West Bengal that JU has received such a recognition. It is a combined effort of the students, teachers, non-teaching staff, officers and all who are associated with the university. It is an achievement of not any individual but an institution as a whole," Samantak Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor, JU, said.

The 'QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022' was released on Wednesday by global higher education think-tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Universities were evaluated in 34 specific subjects and five broader subject areas for the 'QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

In subject — Engineering & Technology — IIT Kharagpur has secured the third rank while in Natural Sciences it ranked sixth and in Social Sciences and Management it bagged the seventh spot.