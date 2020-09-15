JU Prof Subhasis Biswas passes away

Kolkata: Professor Subhasis Biswas, dean of faculty of Arts, Jadavpur University died of COVID-19 at a private nursing home in south Kolkata on Tuesday morning.



He was 48-years-old. Biswas was admitted to the hospital with fever and respiratory distress. He had other ailments like diabetes and liver problem. His condition deteriorated from last Saturday and was on life support. He breathed his last early Tuesday morning.

A scholar on Environmental History, Biswas joined St Paul's College on Amherst Street as a junior lecturer. He joined Jadavpur University's History department and became a popular teachers.

A pall of gloom descended as the news of his death spread. His students gathered at the hospital compound to pay respect to their departed teacher.

Biswas was a Sarood player and a well known artiste. His simplicity and amiable nature had attracted the teachers as well as the students. He had traveled extensively in the West to present his paper.