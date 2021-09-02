JU prof accused of sexual abuse removed

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University removed a professor of its School of Language and Linguistics, who had been accused of sexual abuse, cheating and criminal intimidation by a researcher.



The victim filed a complaint with Jadavpur police station in this regard.

"We have been in a relationship for nearly three months and he had promised to be committed to this. However, when I came to know that he is in some other relationships, he started intimidating me and even offered me money so that I settle the matter. However, I decided not to bow down and have lodged a complaint with the police station as well as the university authorities," the complainant, a resident of Nadia district said. JU Registrar Sneha Manju Basu said the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of the varsity has already started probing the complaint.