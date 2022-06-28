JU prof, accused of rape, debarred from activity in concerned dept
Kolkata: The Jadavpur University administration on Monday debarred the accused professor from associating with any activity of the concerned department till the inquiry against him is completed.
The decision has been taken under the direction of the Dean, Faculty of Arts, considering the accusation by the Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) scholar. She has filed a complaint with Jadavpur Police Station against the professor, who is her supervisor.
The university also announced that the supervisor of the scholar, whose submission is due on June 30, will be changed and actions will be taken to ensure that she submits her M.Phil thesis and is able to apply for PhD.
Further, the registrar directed that the professor will not be allowed to enter any administrative and academic building of the university until the enquiry is completed.
The department head said that the matter has been forwarded to ICC for investigation. The incident took place on Saturday after the scholar filed a complaint with police station accusing the supervisor of attempting to rape.
According to the registered complaint, the professor had allegedly called her to his residence. He had allegedly kissed her forcefully and pushed her on the bed. The scholar somehow escaped from there.
"This has been happening since summer of 2021. Since then he has been misbehaving and touching me inappropriately. I took the legal course as I wanted him to be arrested. I have gotten messages from others who have experienced similar things while working under him. I do not want him to do this with anyone else in the future," the scholar said.
Students of the university and her department have stood in support of her and have demanded that the professor should be suspended and not just debarred. "Debarring him means he will have to sit back and will get paid, it is like a vacation. We want him suspended and let his records show," the scholar's batch mate said.
